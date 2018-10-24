-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: President Trump hits the road to campaign for midterm elections
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Migrant caravan reaches Guatemala-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: FDA approves new flu medication in the form of a single-dose pill
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions scores big for mini-mart owner
-
Now Playing: A military Humvee falling from sky in NC
-
Now Playing: Deadly shooting at Kroger store in KY
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old scores golden ticket to American Idol
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface remarks
-
Now Playing: FL girls plan to kill classmates thwarted: Police
-
Now Playing: 7th child dies from outbreak at NJ rehabilitation center
-
Now Playing: POTUS speaks out on bomb scares
-
Now Playing: Massive law enforcement response to bomb threats
-
Now Playing: Mail bomb spree spreads fear throughout the country
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Suspicious packages found across the country
-
Now Playing: Judge ditches robe, chases inmates who tried to escape from court
-
Now Playing: Judge chases 2 inmates attempting to escape his courtroom
-
Now Playing: Man sets fire to parents' home while trying to kill spider
-
Now Playing: Stolen, microchipped dog reunited with San Diego owner nearly 3 years later
-
Now Playing: Aunt of missing 13-year-old says 'We'll never stop looking'
-
Now Playing: Two women's bodies bound together discovered floating in NY's Hudson River: Police