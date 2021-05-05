‘A Brilliant Mind’ gala seeks to shine spotlight on mental health

More
Grammy Award-winning artist Lecrae and Silence the Shame founder Shanti Das discuss the celebrity-filled gala to raise mental health awareness.
7:11 | 05/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘A Brilliant Mind’ gala seeks to shine spotlight on mental health

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:11","description":"Grammy Award-winning artist Lecrae and Silence the Shame founder Shanti Das discuss the celebrity-filled gala to raise mental health awareness.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77493741","title":"‘A Brilliant Mind’ gala seeks to shine spotlight on mental health","url":"/US/video/brilliant-mind-gala-seeks-shine-spotlight-mental-health-77493741"}