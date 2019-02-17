Transcript for Brothers tell police 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack

In a major twists law enforcement sources and I was saying Chicago police are investigating whether empire star. Justice in the let may have orchestrated hoax in listing to mend the state of vicious attack. There where some. Police are telling ABC news they wanna talk to smile lit urgently saying we have been in touch with mullets attorneys we made our intentions clear. Let's attorney releasing a statement saying as a victim of a hate crime with squat where it with the police investigation. Just it snow let is anchored in devastated by recent reports. That the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with he has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators. That Jesse played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is line according to sources the two Brothers seen in the surveillance image. Agreed to cooperate after being confronted with evidence. They bought the rope found around its neck in were threatened with battery. In hate crime charges police are saying the two men are no longer considered potential suspects and confirm. The Brothers have a relationship with select. One of them appearing as an extra an empire on January 29 the actor claimed he was brutally beaten in the Chicago Alley by two assailants. Who tied a noose around his neck in shouted derogatory slurs before dousing him with bleach like chemical in an interview with ABC's. Robin Roberts last week the actor the client. Slammed those dowdy store. Who and make something. Like this or add something to it or. Or whatever it may be exactly quiche. ABC news Chicago if it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.