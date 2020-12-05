Some businesses reopening despite state restrictions

ABC News’ Clayton Sandell reports on a video showing a packed Colorado restaurant open over Mother's Day weekend despite the state's ban on in-person dining.
3:13 | 05/12/20

Transcript for Some businesses reopening despite state restrictions

