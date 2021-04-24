Caitlyn Jenner joins California race for governor

More
ABC News’ Zohreen Shah discusses Caitlyn Jenner announcing her plans to run as a Republican in the California governor recall race against Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.
3:33 | 04/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Caitlyn Jenner joins California race for governor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:33","description":"ABC News’ Zohreen Shah discusses Caitlyn Jenner announcing her plans to run as a Republican in the California governor recall race against Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77278296","title":"Caitlyn Jenner joins California race for governor","url":"/US/video/caitlyn-jenner-joins-california-race-governor-77278296"}