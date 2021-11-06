California drought has reservoirs at critically low levels

More
ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports on climate change fueling dire drought conditions in California, drying up reservoirs critical to California residents.
5:42 | 06/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California drought has reservoirs at critically low levels

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:42","description":"ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports on climate change fueling dire drought conditions in California, drying up reservoirs critical to California residents.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78212119","title":"California drought has reservoirs at critically low levels","url":"/US/video/california-drought-reservoirs-critically-low-levels-78212119"}