Transcript for California Governor declares statewide emergency

Yeah state of emergency in California this morning powerful winds are fueling wildfires and burning tens of thousands of acres nearly 200000. People have been in evacuated. As firefighters lose ground in their battle against the State's biggest buyer. This morning fighting the fires across California. In Sonoma County to Kincaid fire has eggs bloating to at least 55000 acres. Explains ranking hurricane. Force winds. More than 180000. People have been evacuated. And the fires destroyed nearly a hundred buildings. Including this winery which opened to 1869. Reporter Cornell Barnard but their secret Cisco station got a look at the damage. This. Is. Completely gone tons of corrugated metal here this is Arkansas had. Of the winery. Pretty much all that is left breakfast sawed. That says soda rock in front of it. Many see her Rosa residents and their pets are taking shelter at the Sonoma county fairgrounds to think of it. Coming to your heels bird and Windsor and in the Santa Rosa that's that's a little like overwhelming and scary. You know that it could be that they. You don't want it's via officials say their biggest concerns they can keep fire jumping one O one freeway igniting an area that hasn't burned in nearly eighty years. If anything does start on the opposite side of one of one the west side that area hasn't seen any fire history since the 1940s. So the the fuels in that area are extremely dense they're extremely old and decadent they're extremely dry. In Southern California residents are returning home. Now that the tick fire in Santa Rita is mostly contained but that area just north of Los Angeles is expecting more high wins this morning. And now the State's power companies are warning of a third round to prevent blackouts saying half a million customers could lose power this week. To prevent more fires from sparking. And reg flag warnings are in place today for most of the state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.