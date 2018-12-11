-
Now Playing: California wildfires grow as 2 new blazes break out; dozens remain unaccounted for
-
Now Playing: What you should know about wildfires
-
Now Playing: Research scientist Jon E. Keeley speaks on wildfires and climate change
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Michelle Obama surprises dance class at her former high school
-
Now Playing: 2 Calif. survivors speak out on wildfires
-
Now Playing: Disabled Iraq veteran and his family surprised with adapted smart home
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards: An interview with Florida Georgia Line
-
Now Playing: WWII vets reunite decades later at age 95
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump spends weekend reacting to California wildfires, commemorating end of WWI
-
Now Playing: Town in Agoura Hills, California, burned to the ground after Woolsey wildfire
-
Now Playing: Woolsey fire burns over 90,000 acres of land in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Calabasas evacuated as wildfire rages through hills of Southern California
-
Now Playing: Town of Paradise burned to the ground as a result of Camp Fire in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Chris Janson
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Luke Combs
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Morgan Evans
-
Now Playing: Here are the winners of Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards
-
Now Playing: How you can help military families
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines break down what you need to know this afternoon
-
Now Playing: Nurse flees hospital with patients as wildfire closes in