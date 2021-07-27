Transcript for Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone reacts to footage of rioters attacking him

Off sister known before I ask you question eight. I'd like to show a British video clip. But some of what you went through today I realize this can be difficult to watch but I think it's important for the public to see. It. Yeah. I. Okay. Yeah. Yeah. And yeah. Mike stay in their money. Almost all of that. Was from your body camera footage can you walk us through what we've just seen opposite turner. Though I'll leave the year the first portion of that video began. Those my body worn camera footage from the crypt area of the camper or summed up. It was there that I first heard B 1033 year distress call come out from the lower west terrace tunnel. Which I didn't realize at the time was. Only. A few hundred yards away from where it was that. The told mop or her Jimmy Albright who was there with me that there was a 1033 coming out from the lower west terrace. We try to get our bearings and figure out which ways that might be. We ask group the capitol police officers and they corrected us down a set of staters. From there. Jimmy and I walked down. To the lower west terrors tunnel. First thing our member. Was seeing it a a body mind Sorkin bill Wagner who's a administrative sergeant used to working mobbed his shirt. Now he works Rupert the academy. And she was on able to see he had been sprayed mysteries with bear race. And I went up two men Noah told me it's it's been. Remember he. Church out his hand to shake not. And Ashley told me that the guys that were just beyond this headed doled or should have been fighting near her. I believe he says about thirty minutes I don't think he relies what time it was because they've been fighting since route one. There's three claw so those guys have been their fighting for to you hours on released. Com. Armor are looking through the senate double doors there's glass panes and you concede the CS gas with white powder still lingering in a year. This is that point they're not. Relies up Reich are brought my gas mask. Arm. Saw went through the double doors and us all. Re me Kyle. Who's at the time commander with sorrow criminal investigations division. Overseeing nearly all the detectives units. Like many other officers Sargent sweeten its captain say it date he self deployed. And found himself commanding your group both about thirty or forty officers there in lower west terror stomped. Khmer column blues having a difficult time breathing. Our remember I followed him back out through the citadel abortion Internet initial whole list Paul way. This year kinda clear themselves. Straighten himself vote. Not strive didn't swore I thought she look like George Patton. Our memory put his hat back on end and walk right back else remove. Doorway into the tunnel. And I followed and it was at that point I think when I started approaching that group of all search there. Defending the doorway that I realized the gravity of the situation. Com. My initial fall was in these guys look like. They looked beat to fill. And Nam. You know maybe Jack try to get in there and and get some gas some help. So I told Jimmy did you know we need to get. In Aaron and trot offer assistance and that's what we deed initially. We started making our way through the crowd of all searched. Yellen now who needs break. And like I said in my initial testimony you know there were new volunteers. Though there were also search you identified. Other colleagues who were in need of help. And I remember somebody yelling out this guy needs help and hated me. Enemy that all Cirque. Handed him all to you would Jimmy told begin to bat. And I continued to make my way up to you the fraught. Front lines. Once I got a beer does the first Tom are really came face to face with so these. Terrorists. They were dressed dean. Including adorned with political slogans. Make America great again. Donald Trump two point when he. Things of that nature. They were wearing military style including. Kevlar press Kevlar helmets. Many of them had gas masks. In quite a few head. Shields which stated taken away from law enforcement all sorts. They were using them to you beat us at the front locked. The first thing I told them was. Came and we got to give these horse clues to. We got injured all searching here and that releasing the pistons down false. They became incredibly violent and that's when that search that you watched in some of the video. Began. And you head. A large group. At the mouth of that. Tunnel entrance trying to push their way through. The officer's shoe were fighting to defend. I believe had they don't sue were heady accomplish that they would have trampled us to death. Most certainly would actually salts are skilled. Not fall they are too strong for some Tom. I was yelling out. You know trying to you book. Inspire some of the overall search that were up there that we're tired. Selling them. To dig in and push. And we started make some progress. We push those guys. Out of the tunnel. Com. Al through the the initial fresh ways. Threshold. And our member think it must filth. And skewed to get some fresh air. It is at that point denounced pull all salons. That initial. Period of Tom Moore I was cold. You know also lines trying to blur. I tremor getting violently is salted from every direction. And eventually found myself Al cry about 260 maybe 300 feet away from the mouth of the tunnel where the other officers were act. And I'm new dollars in. I was creeped out patent. Com. I was trying to push guys all saw me create some space. All the while all are recognized the fact that there were individuals that were trying to you grab hold Mike gone. Our remember one of them distinctly. Launching it me Tom and time again trying to grab my gun. And I heard people in the crowd yelling it is gone. Killen with his own gun and words to that effect. I thought about using my weapon. I believed it there weren't individuals in the crowd whose intentions were two Kilmeny. And I came today conclusion. Because of the fact that. Separated from these overall search. Who were only tried to defend the capital. I'm no longer Proust. Any type of threat. Nor was side. In in Ted admit. To then. You know going inside of the building. But yet they tortured me they beat me. I was struck with state taser device at the base must goal new Hirsch tops. And they continue to do so. And so I yield Al that I have key it's. And I said day hoping to appeal to some of their some of those individuals humanity. Com and fortunately. A few did step pain and intervene on my past. They did assist me back torched the mouth of the tunnel entrance. And all the raw officers were then able to rescue medium pull me back inside but at that point I was unconscious. And based off the body worn camera footage. It's believed that I was unconscious for approximately four minutes. Thank you officer and thanks to each want to view our country is. Lucky feeling less. Viewers patriotic and bravest consume our. And he'll back the structure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.