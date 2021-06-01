Transcript for Capitol staffers protect Electoral College ballots

George it sold the hat and Wes Sosa couldn't believe it the governor of New Jersey says that the asked for help so now state police New Jersey are going to protect Washington DC if she sort of belief. Tom warmest thanks very much Larry and senator Jeff Merkley. This afternoon senator we showed that picture you'd taken for you'd obtained. The staffers protecting the Electoral College ballots were showing it again right their remarkable that had to be done. Oh absolutely absolutely because the the writers would have busted those opened burned those ballots. Stand it is just steal something. Six about built as part that is holding the decisions of the citizens of the United States. On the election. By our president so. Just tremendous. Appreciation of those staffers. Who us smartly grabbed those boxes and protect them. Tell us what you've been going through today what you expect to happen next senator. That's what we are hoping that joke on the ground who secured. And then hopefully that will be with him short period of time will be able to return. To the senate floor continue to debate hold them both. And I do believe that's it will be a very deep very strong vote to reject the objections. To the electoral votes from Arizona which is what was being challenged. And as I've talked to a number of my Republican colleagues I think there's a good possibility they will drop all additional objections. Four other states and we will get these these votes secured. These are objections it should never have happened. Because. He. Responsibility we have under the constitution to count the ballots. The only basis and offer challenging them it is if they weren't properly certified or state misrepresent the information that should have should have arrived in them. And there's absolutely. No contention by those who spoke on the floor. That that either of those things where the case this was. Really an effort to say if we can take days votes away from Biden. We can't stand the decision to the House of Representatives. Where Republicans can keep trump and power and in that sense it was just an absolute. Version of it a cool that you expect and a DNA is basically. Some authoritarian. Nations without the strength of our traditions. And our obligations. To the constitution. Senator -- heard the saying we heard similar. Feelings from senator Joseph mansion just moments ago saying he thought that several colleagues who bring objections were having second thoughts. They told you that directly are created or is this still an uncertain situation different. Powerful colleagues have sad that they never intended to. There are actions to be interpreted on its path as an effort to actually undo the election that they were. Only intended accident can it be a protest disdain we need to pay attention. Thought to be it issues that president trump has raised. But here is this situation. When a president Cristina its total idea the American people. Those Republicans had a responsibility. To stand up and stated that it is not true. That is why can't do you think it would generate some of other leaders need to stand up and say that information. Faults they need to. Basically. Not set up tell us do that to them. They need to inform and disperse it stands so do what we saw today's was really the result. The failure. Of a Republican colleagues. To carry the responsibility. Of leadership. Just say president trump is wrong. That beat there has been integrity in these elections. That it has been scrutinized by the state authorities. He has been re viewed meticulously. By dozens of courts. This election stands and that's what we do it a republic. We stand with the peaceful transfer. Of power not an upper. But authoritarian. Like trump to hang onto power through any means. Senator Martinez was only the latest example of that kind of enabling. By the president's supporters over the last. Four years how do you explain it. Oh boy. There's going to be a lot of time for us to try to analyze all that's gone wrong the last four year there's. But we know from looking around the world CN. In current times as well as in history but leaders can gain power play. Thoughts jury can beat. Blustery evening edition. And that's exactly what trumps it out to do and I heard my colleagues over the years say. Well it won't get any worse it'll get better this will be end of it and then suddenly. They find that their policies to their base to their base. That's heard this this message. And inhaled it comes to accept this come to believe in it and certainly there are worried about losing their elections in their primaries Biddle partner. With this with this leader this leader being president trump. And at that point they aren't trick slave dealer or trapped. But their own failure. Earlier on two to stand up for justice percent of for the troops. And that's where we ended up. Senator Merkley thank you your time today good luck going forward good luck getting back to work. Tonight we're glad you're safe.

