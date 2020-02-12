Transcript for Captain charged with seaman's manslaughter in boat fire that killed 34

The captain of the dive boat that caught fire and sank off California's coast last year. Now faces federal criminal charges Jerry Boylan has been indicted on nearly three dozen counts of manslaughter. 34 people trapped below deck died when conception went down a Labor Day into when he nineteen. Prosecutors say Boylan fail to follow established safety rules he and four of his crew members survived. We're learning more about the voter who was rescued off Florida's East Coast Stewart bespoke fill with water and capsized early Sunday we told you. He spent hours hanging on to what little of the vessels stayed above the surface he managed to wave down a passing container ship. Which made it to report yesterday at. Afternoon. It's. Like day. I'm getting. Things. And yeah. Seems like. Not so bad girl. The container ship took beat a Delaware where his niece is heading. To bring him home by the way that ship was carrying bananas B joke that he'll eat up peanut butter and banana sandwich soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.