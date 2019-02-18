-
Now Playing: Police recount timeline of Aurora mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Investigation into mass shooting in California is underway
-
Now Playing: Gunman was terminated before mass shooting: Police
-
Now Playing: Carpenter Greg Zanis travels the U.S. to assemble crosses for shooting victims
-
Now Playing: Alleged threat against rapper 50 Cent investigated
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in 1993 murder of 20-year-old woman
-
Now Playing: Inside the Senate offices
-
Now Playing: Mountain lion rescued from 50 feet above home in Southern California
-
Now Playing: How an activist and artist is supporting the homeless community in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 18, 2019
-
Now Playing: Women make history at fiery Daytona 500
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for Illinois workers killed in shooting
-
Now Playing: Siblings reunite after 70 years thanks to DNA kit
-
Now Playing: LSU administrators placed on leave after hazing arrests
-
Now Playing: Winter blast creates dangerous driving conditions
-
Now Playing: Inmates rescue 1-year-old locked in car
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
-
Now Playing: Chicago police want to speak with Jussie Smollett again
-
Now Playing: Former FBI Director opens up about Trump
-
Now Playing: Passenger exhibits rage on flight from Fort Lauderdale to Las Vegas