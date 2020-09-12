Casey Goodson’s mother: ‘I have to be his voice’

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with the family and attorney of the Ohio man killed by police as his family says he was returning home from the dentist.
8:54 | 12/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Casey Goodson’s mother: ‘I have to be his voice’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:54","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with the family and attorney of the Ohio man killed by police as his family says he was returning home from the dentist. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74616726","title":"Casey Goodson’s mother: ‘I have to be his voice’","url":"/US/video/casey-goodsons-mother-voice-74616726"}