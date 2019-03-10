Transcript for CDC: Over 1,000 cases, 18 deaths linked to vaping crisis

As more states across the country crackdown on the eight being the CDC reporting and eighteen lung cases now surging into over a thousand. With at least eighteen deaths. And a new report out today from the Mayo Clinic. Says some of the lung illnesses across the country resemble chemical burns researchers looked at biopsies from seventeen patience. Finding signs of inflammation of the lungs and damage to the airway and long T shield. These comes as the doctors who saw the first signs of eighteen are speaking out. It was clearly an issue in the country and it needed something to kind of start rolling. A group of physicians at Children's Hospital with constant thought they had a trend on their hands went for teenagers suffered from similar symptoms. Most of the patients that came into the hospital and required. More intensive services. We're having breathing problems and that it was being presented at its shortness of breath. Coughing. Unexplained weight loss fatigue. Powerful warning from 118 victim in Wisconsin. He nonsmokers they've now please don't start. But if you do urge you to stop and get some help immediately. Or quitting might see another difficult. Going through this is far worse. Meanwhile here in New York an industry group has succeeded in temporarily blocking a New York ban on flavored eighteen products. I'm those products to be on store shelves for the tying dean. In response to new York state health commissioner insists that once the court hears the full case the ban will be implement it. Make into print in ABC news New York.

