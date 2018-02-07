New charges filed against Harvey Weinstein

A Manhattan grand jury has returned a superseding indictment that charges disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein with additional sex crimes, including one that could land him in prison for life.
1:06 | 07/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for New charges filed against Harvey Weinstein

