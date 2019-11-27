Transcript for Charities’ push to deliver meals shines a spotlight on food insecurity

City Hall this is a bridge for those that have. Too much and hope that don't have enough we're able to get food that would normally be. Wasted fold away and gave it to those that he's. I've been an employee of disorganization ball over twenty years starting out as a drive. Hello my driver orientation we pulled up to a soup kitchen wheel and it was a long lines people. And all that line militant young child. Look at the Lugosi and from a local justice said mommy blogs city offices and homes. Tough numbers. That got. Will be delivered at city homes have been thoughtful book. 35. It's real food distribution organization as they cope forward and give it to the heat so basically. We help you tell. So today we make and coconut chicken soup. What does that term mean apart. Caused him medical within a part time. An audience in coming support them who here is and it. There's enough this job but I've never thought I would do this but today out walking Mary makes a difference in my life and what I'm doing this we'll be back. A life threatening disease makes me feel. Really happy about doing something part of the work. Cool. Bill of Gaza for the the past seven years now. I have three kids and their rages are found. 1715. And eight of was diagnosed in 2011. With onions lane home month. Invest some analysts references because of we did have. Through mom sign that hospital. A plan to worlds kosice of chemotherapy. Radiation and bone marrow transplant at Cleveland has not hindered because that I have neuropathy. And I could not board might hot second defeat myself I was kind of my bed bound for. I recently every team where I was. And I couldn't get up to cook from my keys. The deliveries I get from God's love we deliver they do to would deliveries. First city of these on Monday. And on Wednesday did just repeated it so you have sufficient for looked in my opinion. Eat. Well of the need for tonight is Cole could not she can. It's opening coping acting out passion was something that coconut chicken plant in some fiery but we despite current coconuts to look at at at at at. You restrict her in so when you're safe. They know your error diagnosis are all nice that your situation are your condition. So they know all you need is supposed to be it feared might crow road diet. Nobody snow flat panel Friday and soul. It will be. In there are. They're appearing at their rightly to give it to somebody. That was done would love so you know God's love we deliver.

