Transcript for Cheerleader takes a knee during national anthem

The protests during the National Anthem took on a new look Thursday night a San Francisco 49ers cheerleader took it needs of for the niners hosted Oakland it's believed that this is the first time that a cheerleader has knelt. To protest racial injustice the teen. Has not commented Colin cavern X protests started when she was a member of the forty niners during the 2016. Season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.