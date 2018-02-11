Cheerleader takes a knee during national anthem

A San Francisco 49ers cheerleader dropped to her knee during the national anthem ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Oakland Raiders.
0:21 | 11/02/18

The protests during the National Anthem took on a new look Thursday night a San Francisco 49ers cheerleader took it needs of for the niners hosted Oakland it's believed that this is the first time that a cheerleader has knelt. To protest racial injustice the teen. Has not commented Colin cavern X protests started when she was a member of the forty niners during the 2016. Season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

