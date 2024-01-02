The Chester Zoo welcomes baby lemur

The Chester Zoo welcomed a critically endangered baby Coquerel’s sifaka lemur. The new baby turned three months in December, and is already “full of personality,” the zoo said.

January 2, 2024

