Transcript for 2 Chicago cops killed by train chasing suspect

Trying to express. The amends. Sends a road. Devastation. The Chicago Police Department. When you think of this year commander power. From the officer menace. Young officers. Hope that's a reminder to all of us. There they were. Finding two shots father. Doing their job. Trying to protect the rest of us. Plus two young men. Both fathers. I'm families. This holiday. Ever be the same. Those two families. While our hearts are with them. Most people who answered the call. To beat me though. You better place. You know who run our lives. Not thinking twice. You that. Because of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department. It's I think it goes without saying it's going to be. Difficult period of time that Chicago police department family. He is a city have to measure up. I remind them that they're part of our family. I'll tell you haven't talked to on the family members. With the superintendent. There are no words that can express the grief. The sense of loss. This knocks you back on your heels. We go vote our time with our families. Let us remind ourselves that there are others. Can. Think it's really important. We put our arms around Chicago Police Department. And hold them up. And support them at this critical juncture. As we are so dependent. Professionalism and their sense of duty. Good waterworld. Are Malario edu. AR DO. Last name mama lay hold him they are fearful they'll DJO. How's it Conrad Gary. Steele in RAP. Testing Gary gee they are life. Thirty marmalade hole is 37. And carrier starting line. The Gary had eighteen months. And commonly go to an end to years. And partners tonight I'm national they were regular. Shock I mean just. Here we are again. And it just highlights again how dangerous this job can be we often say that the most dangerous thing a police officer can do. Has taken. Well and often off of an armed individual and that's what they were don't want you know would no regard for their own safety. So we shot dismay. You know then you start thinking as superintendent you know. Finally married you have children all those things go through your mind you know and and it's just difficult you know this this isn't easy. You know and and you know in the mayor and I spoke to family members. It's not easy it's just as the human part of this job. Unfortunately. Swear that'll put on a uniform we know that's a possibility. We don't look forward to it but you always know best their that's that. So basically it was a shots fire alert to shots fired. At that address 100 fresh enough thing. An individual made his way up to. The metric tracks and on 103. And a Cottage Grove. Some point the two officers who was looking for him struck by the train. That subject was ultimately taken into custody and out weapon recovered so but it still in the preliminary stages so we put out more information as we have. You know strains there was no stopped at that location so the train was probably gone somewhere between 67 miles an hour. Thank you all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.