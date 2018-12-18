Transcript for 2 Chicago police officers killed

We are now a week before Christmas and two families will have to bury their loved ones after two police officers. Were killed in the line of duty yesterday when they were chasing a suspect. And then worked heat by a train are out spread is tracking that story four is so tragic here Alex you walk us through what happened. Hey Emily indeed a tragic day for the Chicago Police Department ornate give you an idea of the scene here this is. Actually Chicago police headquarters and there is a very somber mood in this building amongst everyone here to be take a look. The flags here are at half staff that flag you see there that purple and black one with the gold star that's the flag. That is put out when an officer is killed in the line of duty a very very somber mood here no authority say this all happened. Very quickly these two officers were responding to a call of shots fired. They confront this suspect who then takes off and according to investigators to suspect. Jumps on to train tracks at the officers. Follow that suspect. When suddenly they are struck by a train that's moving very very fast Sosa sixty miles per hour authorities say those two officers were killed. Instantly now they were 37 year old Eduardo normally ho and 31 year old. Gary Couri Gary and investigators say. This is a loss for this department they have been. Coping with loss this year now four times and so as you might imagine a tough day for the Chicago Police Department. Of course and there was. You know every time a police officer dies that it feels like this city really comes together and there is a collective mourning there in to have it be now the fourth time. This year absolutely horrible how is this city responding Alex. You know the Chicago Police Department gave these officers at their highest honors commanders themselves when. On into this scene. Two collect the remains of these officers and there is a special procession that went from the scene to the medical Examiner's office the mayor Rahm Emanuel talked about the told this takes on the police department and the people here in this city. I think a quick listen to what the mayor had to send. He is a city have to measure up. I remind them that they're part of our family. There are no words that can express the grief. The sense of loss. This knocks you back on your heels. Think it's really important. We put our arms around Chicago Police Department. And hold them up. And support them at this critical juncture. Now we're told both of these officers had a young children they had been on the police force for less than three years now as far as that suspect Emily the suspect they were chasing he is in police custody. And authorities say they have recovered a weapon from the scene Emily. I Alex her eyes in Chicago forest Alex thinks and so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.