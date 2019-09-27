Transcript for Chicago teachers union vote to strike if deal isn’t reached

The votes are in is both sides do not reach an agreement soon on a new contract a strike could happen. There's a release from sentiment among teachers and educators the city of Chicago. To what's been offered so far is insufficient. Members at the Chicago Teachers Union overwhelmingly decided to authorize a strike if the deal is not reached with the school board. They needed 75%. Of the 24000 union members to vote yes they got 94%. Heaven it's questions is not only CPS educator but also a mom of sepia students a strike would affect her in more ways than one. It will affect me financially because we don't get paid to finance. It would affect my children because they've lost quality education events. But you're not willing to do it yes because at the same time mouse I have to be able to take care of my children and have cut back Fridays Saturdays in the classroom. That's inside the Chicago Teachers Union and the board of education have been negotiating for weeks. The city has offered teachers and support staff 16% raises over five years and maintains some of the issues teachers are stuck on are not part of the collective bargaining. CT use as one of their biggest sticking points this class sizes. We're looking for. Working learning conditions in the schools who want to see that get better we want to see nurse in every school every day Morrissey school's librarian with a social worker. Caps on class sizes. Some CBS parent sailed a strike would be an inconvenience they support their teachers. It is stressful. Because you don't know how long it's gonna last and how can impact you but I like a senate and the teachers desert morning. Kids can't get the full axis of education if the passengers of the so just that it won't porch is having nurses librarians. I have all of these growing numbers as far as the city and school board is concerned we're told they want to work with CTU to reach a conclusion quickly. In a joint statement from mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson. They say in part quote. We are committed to doing everything we can't to finalize a deal. That is sustainable for all Chicago ends and far city's future that respects our teachers and continues our students record breaking success for years to come. Both sides are back at the bargaining table today they are few things that need to happen before a strike can take place. If one does happen to soonest is October 7.

