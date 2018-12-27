Now Playing: 2 children found buried in yard of Georgia home

Now Playing: Dog born without a nose seeks forever home

Now Playing: Family searching for 18-year-old UIC student who vanished 2 weeks ago

Now Playing: 4 killed after car crashed into oil tanker on New Jersey parkway

Now Playing: Hiker killed after being hit in the head by falling ice

Now Playing: Police officer swerves off the road to avoid being hit by speeding train

Now Playing: Urgent manhunt after San Quentin prison break

Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 27, 2018

Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate New Year's Eve party

Now Playing: Dad flies with flight attendant daughter so she doesn't spend Christmas alone

Now Playing: Fiona the hippo celebrates hitting 1,000 pounds

Now Playing: Dispatcher helps neighbor rescue drowning 1-year-old

Now Playing: Suspected cop killer on the run in California

Now Playing: Manhunt underway after suspected gunman kills officer during traffic stop: Police

Now Playing: Rain, snow still wreaking havoc on holiday travel

Now Playing: Superintendent bans referee from officiating matches in NJ school district

Now Playing: Dow Jones up 1,000 points after historic low Christmas Eve

Now Playing: 'It was a nightmare': The first thing John Bobbitt did after knife assault

Now Playing: Police officer nearly struck by commuter train