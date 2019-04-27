Transcript for 3 children shot by police in attempt to capture robbery suspect

What adults and three children injured after an officer involved shooting Friday also happening around two afternoon off the Bissell street and you can put this afternoon. We were called to assist an investigation. As an officer involved shooting hearing you go. The Oklahoma bureau of investigation tells us the adults name is 21 year old William to bonds meant. He was a suspect and an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut last week. Police detectives with the Hugo police department attempted to make contact with who they believe was a suspect that robbery. Whenever they tried to make contact with the suspect. Their reasoning Karen happened we're still investigating to know exactly what that was. Authorities have not confirmed whether the children are related to Smith but they do tell us his wife was also in the core Smith is currently out of the hospital and in custody for armed robbery. Can you go familiar garb row ABC 101 news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.