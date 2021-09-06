Transcript for Who wants a chocolate-covered cicada?

Nine and a chocolate here for ten years if it did not work and I would not be selling them but when you combine the chocolate this and then men and and then nineteen as. The bugs. He really gives you valley holiday feeling when you're walking around a big Sadie and they're roasting nuts on the side you have men's and women's mountain it's really what it tastes play. Citizens that dark chocolate cicada and it has the senate and it's. And then in this one in the milk chocolate and Qaeda and and then. And then at me and over here. Our milk chocolate was sealed bag. It's and then I'm NN travel bug. And. Roland and a chalk play. And then I didn't go into them pastry school in Paris to learn my ending technique. I'm pretty sure no one thought I would be using it on the case. He got but he Aaron. Even year old. Hey little Al. Analogous only at me now I mean there nine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.