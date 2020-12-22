Transcript for Christmas week storm threatens South

Let's take a look at your Tuesday whether. A cross country winter storm could drop thirty inches of snow in parts of Montana by tomorrow snow is expected in the upper midwest. Rain around Chicago thunderstorms. In the south by Thursday the East Coast we'll see storms heavy rain. Gusty winds. After the storm moves through. Frigid air will drop all the way to Florida as for today's high temperatures mild in the southeast around forty by the Great Lakes and in the northeast. Nice low seventy's for Phoenix and LA.

