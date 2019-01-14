Transcript for Church gives furloughed members gift cards: 'When our community hurts, we hurt'

In its 23 dates the government shutdown has produced many kids are. Protest and the year. But in Dallas a school. The couple comical would you give that great for them. We saw kind. At Concord church about 100 members who were furloughed due to shut down were invited to the altar and that's where the church took several minutes. All balance go to prayer in prayer together on their man. To break. When. You see these families are facing an uncertain future final paycheck last week and it won't get enough unless the government reopens. The law are kept within the equity show. What you read at which it relaxed with it through what only you can't deal with no doubt that many keen to hear a prayer like it is today and. But Jesus none we're expecting dips we've got a 100 dollar gift card for every single. Here today. The church located at Wal-Mart gift cards food baskets and even offered to help members while for on in point when our community hurts we hurt. This important process that but that gap and for about assists someone who we assert. They crept out government employee. Get an added it is church member and TG a Parker she's an employee of the treasury in the shut down is keeping her from buying a new home for her family. I've never and that and it's this is really epic enemy but there's comfort. In moments like these. When Mike stops us in our tracks and sometimes fate. Can carry us along way and Matt Matt Howard generally news.

