Classes resume in Chicago for 1st time in 2 weeks

More
Mayor and union leaders agreed to make up five days of classes as the teachers strike ends.
0:16 | 11/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Classes resume in Chicago for 1st time in 2 weeks
The Chicago teacher strike is over at classes resume today for the first tied it two week. The mayor and union leaders agreed to make up five days missed during the strike resolving the final sticking point between both sides. Wednesday night the union approved the tentative agreement on the five year deal that includes reads this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Mayor and union leaders agreed to make up five days of classes as the teachers strike ends.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66685488","title":"Classes resume in Chicago for 1st time in 2 weeks","url":"/US/video/classes-resume-chicago-1st-time-weeks-66685488"}