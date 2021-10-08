UN climate report warns of ‘code red for humanity’

More
ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on the new U.N. climate report on the dire threat warming temperatures pose to the planet, as fires and extreme weather events spread globally.
10:17 | 08/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UN climate report warns of ‘code red for humanity’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:17","description":"ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on the new U.N. climate report on the dire threat warming temperatures pose to the planet, as fires and extreme weather events spread globally.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79372296","title":"UN climate report warns of ‘code red for humanity’","url":"/US/video/climate-report-warns-code-red-humanity-79372296"}