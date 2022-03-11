Coal country digs in as Supreme Court weighs EPA climate power

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports from West Virginia, with rare access inside one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the country, as the state challenges the EPA’s power to regulate emissions.

