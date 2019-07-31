-
Now Playing: Dust devil swirls through Queensland ranch
-
Now Playing: Massive dust storm overtakes Yazd
-
Now Playing: Dust storm covers town
-
Now Playing: Moderates take on progressives at Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Who could become Puerto Rico's governor on Friday
-
Now Playing: Body of notorious gangster to be exhumed
-
Now Playing: 6 injured after lightning strikes roof in Florida
-
Now Playing: 'Coalnado' seen swirling in West Virginia
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: July 31, 2019
-
Now Playing: See-saw pops up on US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Sanders, Warren the focus of Dem debate as other candidates try to appeal to voters
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old sells lemonade to take mom out on date after father dies of colon cancer
-
Now Playing: Seattle software engineer arrested in one of the largest data breaches ever
-
Now Playing: Trump military nominee defends against sexual assault allegation
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers skip Trump speech in Virginia following attacks on Rep. Cummings
-
Now Playing: Family of victims in garlic festival shooting speak as police investigate motive
-
Now Playing: Man kills 4 in possible Jayme Closs copycat crime
-
Now Playing: Approaching storms to break heat, humidity on East Coast
-
Now Playing: 2 dead after 'disgruntled employee' opens fire at Walmart in Mississippi: Police
-
Now Playing: Skydivers collide in midair in Illinois