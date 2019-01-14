Coast Guard families struggle to make ends meet during government shutdown

Mandie Jarvis is one of 42,000 members of the U.S. Coast Guard being hurt financially by the shutdown stalemate. The Coast Guard is the only military branch not getting paid.
Transcript for Coast Guard families struggle to make ends meet during government shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

