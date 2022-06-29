Col. Nicole Mann set to become 1st Native American woman in space

Astronaut Nicole Mann of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes will be the commander on the SpaceX Dragon on NASA’s mission to the International Space Station next month.

