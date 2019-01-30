Transcript for Cold air freezes Chicago river as temperatures fall well below zero

In case you haven't heard it is cold today in the mid west lake ridiculously. I'm fat and ugly cold in Chicago is negative 23 degrees right now that's where Alex Corretja is. Alex we talked about this yesterday but what does that kind of cold due to a person. Well remain you know weren't cold seemed to not really do it just this more like both in chilling pierce sitting numbing that's how cold it is out here and it really can be dangerous for your body just take a look this is the Chicago river levee here and if he picked. I glanced at it starent it looks like it's we're losing any time because you cannot see anything while the river. Those huge chunks of ice there just one sign of how cold it is here in Chicago this dangerous cold across the midwest really. And you know we do these things to try to remind people that it takes just a few seconds outside for it to affect your body now. I have a piece of glass here clear glass water bottle look at with a spray then it's going to take eloquent photographer has demanded a hit the water. Clubs. Here well liked lies and TV here's what happened to impose or candidate pipe in here. This drove a whole lot I still want to show you because it crystallizes. In seconds now take a look here. See it coming you see that grocery BC Itamar. Right there where the water is dripping down so within seconds it was crystallized. This is it or isn't outside Florence you don't usually soft. But it sounds like it's been sitting out here. Out in the cold in the elements so this kind of cold this so dangerous that officials say Eads to Paul. Probably just stay inside if you are outside. Tried to make it for short amount of times. That's what we are doing my crew and myself we are layered up as you can see I can barely move I'm sentiments closed about warming devices on underneath is well. My crew here or audio engineer. My producer Andy Wright next visit there are Laird you can see how much clothes they got on it just to stay warm and after we're done talking to Bermuda all of our cars are actually right here. And their heated up there are going the engines are writing if he is Don hide so we're running back into those cars to warm up its units we aren't gotten back this. Cold weather is no joke it's absolutely. Dangerous and officials. Who want to remind people that it's not something you should take lightly. Now what you kind of went over so what's one seeing the people should know about what you've I think dealing with. Well that's. Certainly the one thing that we can't repeat. And up times we were at Northwestern Memorial Hospital yesterday where they have already seen several cases of frostbite some of them. Very serious where people have lost parts of their extremities and so the one thing the doctor kept repeating to us over and over and over is that. People need to respect the elements it sounds like a joke it sounds like oh I can't be that cold I've been through call before. Not this time not now this is the kind of called that can really really be dangerous demeanor thank you Alex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.