-
Now Playing: Aerials show the view of the Chicago River as the city experiences cold temperatures
-
Now Playing: Cold blast hits Midwest, wreaks havoc on morning commute in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara learn the art of plating take-out food
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan's 'Shark Tank' pitch
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara keep it 'All In The Family'
-
Now Playing: Son of BTK murder victims on how he moved on from tragedy
-
Now Playing: Family members of BTK victims remember hearing details of murders
-
Now Playing: What is a 'frost quake'?
-
Now Playing: Giant panda takes a nap
-
Now Playing: Cold air freezes Chicago river as temperatures fall well below zero
-
Now Playing: Arctic temperatures in Minnesota are among the coldest in the country
-
Now Playing: Bone-chilling cold prompts airports to cancel flights
-
Now Playing: Arctic air brings heavy lake-effect snow to Michigan and western NY
-
Now Playing: Scientists say cold blast is more proof of climate change
-
Now Playing: 55-year-old man found dead, 'frozen' near snow shovel in Wisconsin garage: Officials
-
Now Playing: How to protect yourself from black ice
-
Now Playing: FBI joins multi-state search for 14-year-old who disappeared
-
Now Playing: Where is the cold headed next?
-
Now Playing: Maroon 5 hit with Super Bowl backlash before the game
-
Now Playing: Man sues Gwyneth Paltrow for alleged hit-and-run ski accident