Transcript for Cold weather sweeps into the Northeast

We begin with the brutal cold affecting holiday plans this morning the temperatures could hit a record low for millions of Americans today in gusting winds here in New York. Could leave those famous Macy's parade balloons grounded for the first time in decade. In the meantime travel rush continued overnight with a frightening scene between Albany and New York City when a train came apart on the tracks. Overnight new images from this Amtrak train that became detached near Albany the view out the back showing the rest of the train gone. We were probably. In rude about twenty minutes and then. All the sudden we started hearing a strange delays and when I look back I saw sparks and I thought. So something waving like metal and I couldn't figure out what it was. And then I realized that we were no longer connected to the rest betraying then we were calling 91 line an Amtrak saying we need direction here should we try and jump off because there's an embankment and another track here. Or should we remain on this strange you have the other one stopped or they can run into us. After stopping the train they sat in the coal expert who hours before finally being transferred to another train. Amtrak now investigating what happened it wasn't the only travel nightmare one person was killed in this fiery crash on the Brooklyn Bridge. Coming off a major travel route during the commute this taxi outside a nearby tunnel caught fire. Smoking out visibility for drivers speed eating CE across the country this holiday of the weather mostly calm but turning brutally cold across the north east. With feel like temperatures of six degrees expected for to Macy's parade. All at polar air is just pouring in tonight into the day tomorrow the sixteen large helium balloons will stay grounded if sustained winds reached 23 miles an hour. Or if Gus exceed 34 miles an hour. Those rules were put in place after a balloon blew into a lamppost in 1997. Critically injuring a woman. Police will monitor the wind block by block with high tech sensors. The safety of spectators and all the brave to. The utmost. All of them of important source. So many people will be out there by the way president trump is in Florida but seeing the bitter cold conditions in the north he tweeted last night. What ever happened to global warming.

