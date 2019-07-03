Transcript for College student killed by flying tires at highway rest stop

They wouldn't miss it for the world in only two months tree seem hour and her husband planned on visiting here. Tulane university and warlords to watch their daughter meg graduates. Her. And good. Now it's hard to find the work it's knowing they'll take a trip down sorrow to bring meg home for the final time. The food and food. A Harvard and even begin to describe the pain of losing a child. Especially this way. I really want to beaten couldn't Britain but it. And it happened here at this rest area along interstate ten in cold she Mississippi. Meg was with friends and a spring brick road trip but the receipt to tigers from a passing semi truck came loose rules would be opposite lanes of traffic and into the rest area. Striking and killing meg it she was getting into. Car it's absolutely. A random freaky thing cases it's not rate there's so much that's wrong about this. But there's no. It's this man. As a mother she watched me grow with each passing year. Seeing her passion for music her talent for art and her love of academics. She was everything and everything in her young life was leading here to megs graduation in May. But one won't walk across the stage want. Never had a chance to grow old.

