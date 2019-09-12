Colorado avalanche takes the life of 29-year-old woman

More
The skier died under the snow on a mountain north of Denver, marking the first avalanche death in the state for the season.
0:12 | 12/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colorado avalanche takes the life of 29-year-old woman
We're back with the tragic story at a Colorado between angle skier died after she was buried under feet of snow on a mountain north of Denver. Sure is a first person killed by an avalanche in the state this season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The skier died under the snow on a mountain north of Denver, marking the first avalanche death in the state for the season.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67594991","title":"Colorado avalanche takes the life of 29-year-old woman","url":"/US/video/colorado-avalanche-takes-life-29-year-woman-67594991"}