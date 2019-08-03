Transcript for Colorado faces historic avalanche threat

Which are now to the historic avalanche danger and the Colorado Rockies snow slides have shut down parts of two highways. Prompting a rare warning for drivers the avalanche danger is now considered extreme. This morning a winter storm triggering deed was avalanche is in the Colorado Rockies. She knows liberian three course west of Denver highway crews releasing these photos after rescuing the drivers and passengers. The debris from the avalanche fifteen feet deep. And 100 yours wide. Earlier avalanche has trapped the tow truck and bill passed ruptured gas money copper mountain is shut down part of interstate seventy. I've been doing my business for about thirty years. I've never seen it like this institutionalized happening naturally. But crews have also been deliberately triggering avalanches hoping to reduce the risk. A Colorado Avalanche Information Center says we're seeing historic activity authorities are now describing the danger as extreme or high in nine of them back country zones. Including Aspen. Vail and Breckenridge. And it's not just Colorado dealing with math or snow amounts. Officials in Colorado declaring historic avalanche conditions and warning people to stay away from prone areas. And here in California we have so much snow with as some ski areas will stay open through July. Authorities fear more scenes like this one a wall of snow crashing down two cars earlier this week. Including the Goldman family's vehicle I don't see how you can see it as anything other than miraculous that. We survive that way we do. 2000 avalanches have been reported this season and more heavy snow is expected in the Rockies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.