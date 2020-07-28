Transcript for New concerns about working from home

As millions of Americans work from home new frustrations are emerging many companies are seeing productivity drop in stress levels rocks but. Google is now telling its workers to stay home until next Joseph lot. ABC's Andrew Denver has more. This morning Google is planning for a long pandemic becoming the first company to extend its work from home policy until next summer. And Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said he hopes hat. His work force will be working from home permanently in the next decade but after an initial burst of productivity from employees sheltering in place. It appears new problems are emerging with employees working remotely. One company that we work with actually saw productivity. Rose 38%. Immediately after the pandemic. As everybody went two months later described to be actually drop to below pre. Oh a recent Wall Street Journal article questioned whether working from home is sustainable with some company saying projects take longer and training is tougher. Adding younger professionals are developing at the same rate as they would in offices sitting next colleagues in absorbing how they do their jobs. When automotive CEO toll we're getting super efficient we're not inundating at all or anything you are under what we're seeing another. Those pushing for remote and flexible job opportunities call this a period of growing pains and say it's the companies. That need to make changes and order. Or. Should it in order. And some possible middle ground some people were working from home or actually renting hotel rooms to get some peace and quiet. But that doesn't address concerns about the lack of social interaction. And training opportunities Mota Alex. Thank you handrail.

