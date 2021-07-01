Transcript for Congressman Raul Ruiz recalls firsthand experience inside the Capitol's Chamber

And one of those congressman who was there in the capital as a sell unfolded joins me now California congressman doctor Raoul Ruiz thank you so much. For being here first off we're just so glad to see that your state Carey doing this morning. I'm pretty well and Amman two hours of sleep because I was determined to stay up all night to ensure that the Electoral College who is gratified to let everybody know the world in age and other governments know that this violence will never deter American democracy are proceeding are. Are owed to protect our constitution. And walk us through those moments yesterday when did you first know that something was wrong. Well we started noticing that the capitol police started speaking wit there there's a while he talks a little more frequently other members started its sharing their cellphones and and we were seeing images of the protest outside but we didn't know they started breaching until the capitol police started movie more hurriedly in and really I started running him they'd lock the doors and at what point based the debate and told us. That we need to start that planning on taking copper. I pay. And did that tear gas were deployed and did they instructed us arm. How to use the gas mask that was under our seats at that point of course you know everybody got really solemn and tensions were high. Are we didn't really know what was happy we we really couldn't see real time. So everybody was carnage ended it were able to evacuate the equal the bottom floor. First I was on the top floor in the gallery. And do we were the last to be evacuated nets win beat. The doer and a glass on the door was broke it and he. I heard a gunshot while I was in there are people who took copper and I was speaking in my mind if there was me. Broached on security and somebody came in where it is semi automatic. What do we do. It's all right is an emergency physician and the trading that I had a good start telling members out loud it's sunny and then start shooting one you. To you run it if you keep still stay there if all else fails we have to ambush. The Gunner those those are training for mass shootings and so people start realizing the seriousness of this mess what we we needed to dig through. Chewed three steps ahead so that we we made. Brett be quick decisions. That was a people's lives. And it's amazing that you had the presence of mind in those moments to do that I know you are locked down. For seven hours at what was going through your mind that you think. Triggered that response of OK let's figure out what the steps are to do in at any point did you just panic. No she you know I felt the same physiological response that somebody each has win there in emergency situation but I didn't feel fear because fear clouds the mind. It was more like the heightened sense of awareness. White House flying I was out walking on air. Are ready to run at any moment radiation leak quickly and in my treaty you know you've got to eat through emergency life and death situation DeWitt with that would do it outright. Dudek hall. Com and rationale to other members that were in the house. And in addition I was speaking it is this if something happened what would I do we beat their buses. I don't walk when we were evacuated. It on our locker there are some elderly. Who could want did down the stairs as rapidly as others are Helder had. To be secure location total capital position that we were gonna eat bottom of the water. And that we were getting these next that there is possibility people are diabetic insulin and skip the mid on could become the icy mix so. I was just going around doing well les Jackson making sure everybody moved everybody's mood was okay that they stayed calm in this situation could tensions were. People started. Pointing fingers at others and that was not the moment to do so the first aged eight what's your hopes and keeping peace keeping call. It sounds like your doctor instincts kicked in there and it sounds like room. Used state come under pressure how is it. Everybody else doing in the midst of all of this because you have to mention tensions were imagine Jensen for high when everyone is literally fearing for their lives in this moment. You know the possibility. Death. I think occurred in. Everybody's out mind there were those who are also condoning and there are those who were cheered for very narratives. But what was most important is Schmidt they remain calm and most of most of the the people did. And it followed the instruction of the capitol police. And and everybody was remind you do so when we went choose V. I secure location. You know I saw this young this young girl all she was it looks like she was it middle school and she was crying shoes she was very afraid and her mother was there are so high. You know I approached her as I wouldn't family member Anita Bryant would say sweetheart Mary is going to be okay in a very weighing action spoke to two to her mom and Dutch and so you know it. People were angry people were or scared people were crying its as people were hurt you know but most. Most members. Where. Listening. And following through wish the instructions. A and I know when you're in the room that you obviously did not know exactly what was happening but. When you look back at some of the video moments that have been captured of the breach actually happening. What's your reaction two it to all of this and to see these people just making their way into the nation's capital. You know I'm. When I woke up this morning saw he pitches up and do sit well. That was really can't tell there. And no one due date Yee stood tear gassed. I feel very sad toward the woman and her family that was killed. And beyond the theory others that died because it did its. You know this happened really quickly so the big question I had. I used. Are why weren't we better prepared the trump signaled this in social media he was inciting this kind of behavior. Representatives laid. You boomer was insinuating that there needed to be an armed insurrection type of protest. It's so why were we. Quicker we would burns reports now. I have. The utmost respect for the capitol police and capital believes that we're Bayard Britton and he didn't reach big protecting us. And moving mass and that's leading us. So I think these are decisions at a higher strategic level that we should be out we should be asking. And despite all of this. As you mentioned house members and senators did eventually reconvene and certify the presidential election results I know you barely got any sleep getting this done but. Why I was it's so important to you to finish last night. Well aren't you know for me personally he. It it's V is the dusting off teaching that I give my daughter cues if you ever feel like he'd been down or any -- -- just ask yourself up get up and angle it again and so personally. I needed to finish this to show a dead that we are determined to do we will never break your and and for our nation is eight and for the world really is to show our resolve and the American spirit fulfilling her oath to protect our constitution. She gratified Electoral College president trump and the Republican members in the house are really inciting the public in order to obstruct beach county got the Electoral College. That is they had an attack on our constitution as an attack on beach up process of our democracy. And so we would not. Did deterred from accomplishing. What we needed to get done and that's important because no threat of violence no no act of it's. Will ever stop us and everybody was in agreement. Yeah I hear that senator Mitch McConnell was an agreement to proceed. Speaker Pelosi was in agreement should proceed all the members Wear it doozy asks are we willing to go back. And so it was an accomplishment for democracy I'm very proud. Are. American people that. Yet. Bode didn't. Their candidate and that we go through the will of the people and that we didn't ask you this by certain fear. It's not the end of the day our constitution and democracy seeds still. Prevailed congressman Doctorow lorries thank you so much for joining us thank you for all you did yesterday and so glad to see you safe. Thank you thank you very much.

