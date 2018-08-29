2 construction workers fall to their death in Florida after scaffolding collapses

A scaffolding the workers were on collapsed.
0:22 | 08/29/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 construction workers fall to their death in Florida after scaffolding collapses
Breaking news in Florida now where two construction workers are dead after scaffolding collapsed overnight at a new hotel going up near Disney World happened just outside a Disney property. I ever percent of workers Felton aired stats on the scaffolding on the sixth floor gave out beneath them. Corn firefighters on the scene a third worker also felt was able to hang on and climb to safety.

