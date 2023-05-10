Consumer Price Index shows inflation is easing in the US

Prices were 4.9% higher in April compared to a year ago, making it the smallest 12-month increase since April 2021.

May 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live