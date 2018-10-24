Transcript for 'It's out of control right now,' Sen. Jeff Flake said after suspicious package found

Well David Michelle that's one bit of good news is that pipe bomb that was sent here to CNN's New York headquarters now is out of here will be detonated at a location outside the city the other bit of good news just in the past few minutes as you can see behind each Time Warner Center are now officially. Back to hope in the first. Wave of people laid and they were employees at the whole foods on one of the lower levels of Time Warner senator as just a few minutes for free went on the air the general public allowed. Back in all of this fall though some scary moments here about 9:40 this morning when a worker in the mail room here. At CNN discovered some kind of pot pipe bomb on metal pipe was some wires coming out of it. That triggered and evacuation of hundreds of people sent out of the building CNN obviously on the air the time an alarm went off. During the broadcast they had to get out of here as well I heavy police presence both local and federal. And so that situation quickly kind of devoured all of Columbus Circle which is obviously busy on even a normal day but again evacuations really cannot. At the scene here today for what was some chaotic and confusing. Moments the president of CNN Jeff Zucker he said NASA's all his employees saying every scene and bureau around the globe. Would be checked out because of what happened here in New York but again the good news that bomb now will be. Detonating it. It is on its way out of this area so that shelter in place order by the NYPD is now. Over we did talk to one man who was shopping at whole foods for that evacuation order. Came in earlier this morning take a listen. Over the intercom at whole foods they said. Evacuate please could you don't its New York people here that probably all the time in a really take notice seven. But there was at least 25 uniformed officers down there making sure they're I was out of there as soon as possible. People online dropping things cashiers were you have. You can dropping money and may really want people out of there as soon as possible. Thank you and still be questions at this hour we don't know who is behind this or why they are doing it the good news here is no injuries and none of those packages have made it. It necessarily to their intended target. Just by chance we were outside and Saul Jenner senator sees me Jeff flake. Of Arizona we remember him from his prominent role in that Kavanagh here is a few weeks back he saw him walking right in this area had a chance to catch up with him to see what that's. Federal officials perspective on today's events. This take a listen. You make any. Connection to know that this may be. Paulson who threw two. Politics certainly. We have a major media organization and to politicians doesn't make any larger statement now. All right I certainly think it does I mean we've those who were elected office are receiving threats. It's out of control right now really yes. Gotta tone it down a. Point about civility I think we all can probably. Agree to especially after today's events but again that pipe bomb mailed here to the CNN headquarters. Being taken away you'll be detonated everyone made it out safely Time Warner Center is now officially back open. To the general public for now reporting live here in front of Time Warner rob Nelson channel seven. Eyewitness News.

