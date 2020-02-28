Ex-cop charged with murder in botched drug raid suspected of framing 69 people: DA

Former officer Gerald Goines was relieved of duty in the wake of the botched raid that left Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife Rhogena Nicholas, 58, dead.
02/28/20

Video Transcript
Ex-cop charged with murder in botched drug raid suspected of framing 69 people: DA
In Houston say another 69 people may have been convicted on false evidence from a former police officer. They're now reviewing the cases after two Brothers were declared an asset because the officer allegedly lied about them buying drugs.

