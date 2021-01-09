Transcript for Cougar found in a New York City apartment
And an eighty pound cougar found in a New York City apartment police helping to remove the Cooper allegedly kept. Illegally as a pet in the Bronx Pete owners surrendering the eleven month old cat ticket at a Bronx Zoo with a cougar will next live. At a wildlife refuge. Action Arkansas.
A young cougar was spotted roaming the streets of Santiago amid a widespread shutdown to contain the coronavirus.
