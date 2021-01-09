Cougar found in a New York City apartment

More
An 11-month-old cougar was removed from a New York City apartment and is now being cared for at the Bronx Zoo.
0:29 | 09/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cougar found in a New York City apartment
And an eighty pound cougar found in a New York City apartment police helping to remove the Cooper allegedly kept. Illegally as a pet in the Bronx Pete owners surrendering the eleven month old cat ticket at a Bronx Zoo with a cougar will next live. At a wildlife refuge. Action Arkansas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"An 11-month-old cougar was removed from a New York City apartment and is now being cared for at the Bronx Zoo. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79766015","title":"Cougar found in a New York City apartment","url":"/US/video/cougar-found-york-city-apartment-79766015"}