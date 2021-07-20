Transcript for Countdown to launch: Jeff Bezos set for history-making Blue Origin space flight

Hi everyone I'm Diana say they were coming on the air because in less than an hour Amazon and blue origin founder Jeff pesos. And his crew will be launching to the edge of space. Any moment now the crews expected to leave the trading training center and head to that launch pad and ahead. The lunch. We want to take a closer look at what's six faction is history making flight here's ABC's Marcy Gonzales. Blue origins rocket venue shepherd now uncle launch pad and ready for liftoff. You shepherd is ready to fly. Amazon founder Jeff phase o.s and his three fellow passengers scheduled to blast to space this morning. The eleven minute flight set to send us and then 62 miles above the surface of earth. Beyond that 53 miles Richard Branson reached more than a week ago. I'm like virgin galactic blue origins flight will not have a pilot. And we'll look more like a traditional launch within our right rocket propelling the passengers on the triple a lifetime I'm excited but I'm not nervous these just joined by his brother mark female aviation pioneer Wally funk quit 82 will become the oldest person to travel to space I've dragons or wall in time. To get to go up and eighteen year old Oliver Damon who will become the youngest at the first ever paying passenger on a commercial spacecraft. It's so amazing for me to go and I still can believe it. Criticizing this as a joy ride for the ultra rich. Babies those pushing back saying today's trip is the first step in a much larger plan. What we're hoping to do this to build. The road to space in the future generations men maybe all of her and people of his generation. Will be able to do amazing things in space if we have practicing it good it reusable vehicles so that's the real goal. From Mars you can does joins me live in west Texas where her marks are now looking at the live footage of the passengers of the blue origin ship. Getting into the cart to head over to the launch pad. And we know that at Marcy that this is going to be a risky flight space flight always is so what is Jeff basis saying about that this morning. Diana you asked last night at dinner if it was going to be his the last mile joking question that he can't be laughed it off few studies and not even thinking about that you heard in the piece he said he's not scared they've done in fifteen test flight. I do each and every time that capsule that will be carrying passengers for the first time landed safely. I just in case something goes wrong though there is an escape system in place. So that that capsule safely be propelled aways from the rocket again just in case anything goes wrong Diane. And there again in the car looks like they're about to drive up. Over to the launch pad the plane's gonna last about eleven minutes in there are expected to spend above three minutes. About that so called Carmen line which is the boundary between Earth's atmosphere. And outer space Marcy mentioned how excited people are there and Dan Horner bound. This what are they saying to you but. Oh my gosh this is such a big deal for this tiny tiny little town people have been saying this is kind of like. They're Super Bowl times a hundred times a thousand you kind of can't quantify what a big deal this is for this town I mean there is. One traffic late just down this road and it is the only one. Indy and higher county. This town where people who are traveling on interstate ten stop on their way to somewhere else this is not usually I destination. Today it is and the people here are hoping that this could be the start something new that people start. Coming here to van horn Texas people here van horn and no where it is. What it's all about and how that connection with blue origin. And arsenal landing here is going to be interesting too because as you mentioned in your piece that take up is different right they're not taking off like the plane taking off. In Iraq get its pilot list but they're also landing by parachute. Their landing by a pair shoes again every everything about this is going to be. Pretty different from what we saw with Richard Branson's flight to space which just. Adds to the excitement you know this isn't going to be a repeat of what we just saw this is all knew he never been done before so people here and around the world are watching and are sold ignited it. Us included in March 1000000000 dollars it was great to talk to friends that you. And again we're taking a look at jet basis and his crew heading over to the launch pad for that blue origin rocket that's about to take off to space you're gonna bring in former NASA astronaut. And ABC's contributor Cady Coleman astrophysicist it came Alou shady and former US air force pilot and ABC news contributor John Nance for more on this thank you all. For being here Katie out on a start with you go to space used to be something reserved. For professionals like yourself so what do you think about this a balding industry of space tourism. Well I love specimen as somebody who got to go to space salaries felt quite privileged to do so but also that. You know I was part of fanned the first steps going figuring out how we can and do this. We passed those lessons on and seeing. Other people pay of a way to space for more people for more perspectives is there's nothing there's nothing better. And I came as an astrophysicist. What stands out to you about today's flight particularly. The difference in take off and landing compared to the Branson flooded in for with virgin. Well for me it's about the technologies that are involved all all the one hand the vessels. Technology is very which war we've been doing sounding rocket flights for decades going back to right after world war two and sounded rocket I use them in research but basically it's what. You saw orbital rocket does he golds in today's edge of space comes back down to earth or the other hand Richard Boris is technology. There's more evolving and more emerging problem and soul we look at the safe the open to. Sydney origin has a lot more. Test flights under their belt right so that tells you something about the safety of it. But at the same time you know as good as an astrophysicist we always have this debate between humans and spaced births who've robots and space. Created if the humans in space the current view of tourism. This brings the price down sorted does become accessible to average people that I agree with Katie that is a rare good thing. And now we don't have some people are criticizing this as a joy ride for the soldier ridge so too or kings point. Do you think that this is just starting. The process of what could be something accessible to all. It is starting the process here we are about sixty years downstream lovely the urged military base match admiration. But just to get gestational. Are sub orbital flights and basically. What we have here is an evolution that is very natural area and really the right to do. Different form. Richard branch in what is aviation racial or getting India wrapped up space. And later on into orbit of a Porsche missile blew rising. All of new Shepard I mean are the traditional biology has shall it was stating. Bob that we we have tried and true bock the most important thing here is that if we're going to leave ball stations only between resentment is also got to be a thing that we can get to go back home very routine patients and that's what all of this is millionaires one station aggregate air. She watches it is an evolution. Of our ability to get in Asia in any form. Now cheating there are no commanders know pilots on board everyone on the spacecraft today is going to be a passenger how significant is that. Well let's say it's a big deal an I think for those of us that are used to be in. You know the people that are pushing the buttons are ready to do this are ready to do that. On to have it be simplified Michael how is pat really gonna working at the same time you know I've you know I have. Looks at what they've been doing and now the safety is is built and in terms of redundancy like it we've decided to work like this you know for example for landing we design a tile lands with three parachutes. And they've shown that they can land with only two. And even if that isn't working they can make it up with the rockets have filed just keep fire just before landing and you. That doesn't work then the bottom of thick of the capsule actually has some given it plus their seats or there's all sorts of their seats are actually on sort of springs are sisters. So it's those kinds of systems that kind of redundancy that allows them to have everything so automated. And Nikki me you also talked about the differences between misplayed and the one by Richard Branson which. Do you think is more likely to be the model for future space travel is it's gonna be one of those instances where one technology. Gets the green light and the other ends up being ubiquitous sir is it going to be kind of like a Mac and apple thing. Carry on. What will we're gonna see it's gone. Work itself out all the think about the the space plane technology bill is that it does have another. Application that is just traveling around one. If you look at certain problems while two more rounds systems that fly it need to go quickly they typically gold through space. Sold if you want to do. Don't mater in Concord hyper sonic trio then solve the lack of space plane if it ever becomes commercially viable the that would be the way to gulf now. I can't say he. Hollow which I think they have different applications write these one does things differently just look at the vehicles you have a winged vehicle burst the capsule they each have their advantages they have their disadvantages there is good experience of the ride if you look at that space tourism bright sort lead going into me space played in jetted off at 4400 miles per hour as well as lady Dyson gently is very attractive but. Shot auto giant rocketing boy don't really attractive so we just have to wait and see at of course there's always the chance of something boardwalk and if that goes us got a wild them for a long time. And where Marcy talking about the different take jobs we also touched on the landing how hard is it. To do this kind of landing by parachute that they're planning today. Well if you really look at the dangers. Re entry views. At a time that's fraught with danger right we lost the shuttle during reentry and another thing that happens is that there was a rapid deceleration sought I think what are the numbers right there and experience of the like six g.s. Soul. It is disappeared ball being picture and you know we just have to watch and see what's going to happen. Speaking of watch we are watching live right now as the crew walks up the stairs to that lines had to get in a racket. I money edge of IC down I let you guys right now but I find this whole thing so excited it. It Katie assuming all goes smoothly today. What do you think's the next big goal for baze those blue origin and what steps do they need to take to get there. A bit and you know step by step ferociously as is their motto. And they'll be I think you know I mean a slow step is seen analyzing this flight making sure everything is right I think they're determined to fly exactly this configuration again. But they in the and goal is to be able to do this on a regular basis. And yet with their big coal is really paving the way to space especially for the next generation. And so at the same time all this hardware and space flight those things are going on. They're also doing things like you know candidly inviting Wally funk to be part of the launched. You know someone who has waited so long to fly it could've been anyone any probably have a lot of five guys that looked just like him to pick from. And he chose Wally funk to come with him in says it's these kinds of symbols some money that they are giving away too Steen and stand organizations. Tom around the globe nineteen separate unsolicited one million dollar grants that went to these organizations that. I have shown that they know how to get kids and adults ready to be part of the future. Saying we like which you do we want to support you and so it's really a whole big infrastructure it's not just. A rocket on launch pad so it's a pretty exciting start I think. Sierras are gonna be the oldest and youngest people ever travel into space today Wally funk was first up the stairs now we're seeing the crew. All seated there as they prepare looks like they're changing issues getting ready. For whatever attire they need to start this trip. Today. Kitty I wonder what your safety concerns are right now as you're watching this that they're getting their instructions right now. They're getting ready to make this play you know what are they worried about as they're going into this and what are you worried about watching this as a professional. Well good thing. I think they're thinking about their training and they've got crew member number seven NASA personally probably just met not long ago except for of course Jeff Bezos and his brother but. But this person at straps UN that looks you in the alliance's this is how you do this. Helps you practice and pain and says no that's not good enough and makes you practice again. And it's a person and it just a special relationship there are no matter who the two people on aren't a crew member and remember seven so. I'm imagining that could number seven is you know helping them focus in and actually they're they're really they're thinking about what they need to do doing your right. And then when your all strapped in you still have some time I think that's when you think about getting yourself mentally. Are ready to just be very present in this very special set of moments. Cannon. Ads in what's going through their heads right now on how that all fields especially in this bill that though they're just you know minutes away from this Hakeem. From a big picture perspective though this is part of a larger effort to commercialize space show how do you think. This all fits into that big picture what's happening today with blue origin. Absolutely so we have the space legacy here to United States they typically default as of three areas serious commercial application the space. Military applications and civil applications things like NASA. And sold now we have something new that's common all Bor and that is space tourism it's not. Completely new people were paid forty billion dollars. Started 1998 to travel through space but these companies have not invented. Launch services right there's been more nor for a long time what's new here is a tourism aspect but also the low cost access to space. One of the key elements drive that low cost access is reusable vehicles sold you have to Parse through this Bob borja launch here you have the rocket booster was gonna separate from the capsule. A rocket booster who often layered on its old that a capsule will loft. They do its job with the passengers. The souls. Everything is looking really good right now. And John wesun look tip faces brother was writing something on his hand. We've seen in the past when astronauts go up they sometimes will bring a troll lawyers are something symbolic. It's a kind of play around with people in show a personal note or or to demonstrate gravity. Any thoughts on what we might seized from the blue origin crew today in terms of personalizing this experience. Shortly you're gonna hear or personal solution especially when we get back. Because anybody who has no I have not who would love to push to the edge of space as awful lot to say about moral of the curvature of the earth on the planet X but about the whole experience being boosted and none coming down socially may be making notes on their hand. But you're gonna Euro -- trouble when they get back down looks that I think is give them. And what kind of track Katie goes into this part of it they're kind of all sitting around it looks like they're waiting for something to be ready. Walton a what do you do in these seconds and minutes before. You board a spacecraft. Everybody has their their own ways some you know some crew members are just going to be silent and quiet and wanting to be inside themselves summer going to be. Telling funny stories I'm I noticed just before it looked like. Somebody was you know helping somebody else with their shoes a little bit mean it's interestingly cures a group of four people that except for Jeff and its brother. Basically don't know each other but now I'm in their brown to gather. Doing a sting that you can never unto the fact that they've been together for something so special and I love how I kind of turns into sort of helping each other out whether that's giving tether the space to be alone. Or listen to the story that you probably are we don't think it about something else yourself on this is pretty need to to see them. It's say waiting to attempt pretty excited I'm excited I see a little pacing. Minnesota. Cowboy hat as. Big cowboy hat is a fashion statement for sure is aimed at T minus 31 joining floors are about a half hour away. From lines now the crews now leaving. That little room where they were getting Randy. And they will start making their journey now toward the actual rocket itself. We're going to be of course keeping an eye on all of this looks like jet pesos. Is leading the way this time Wally funk led them up the stairs. And they're walking across the overpass now Jeff basis giving a wave there and it looks there's spacing them out as well. I'm not sure if that was spurred our own image purposes so we can get a good glimpse of all of the passengers making their way over to the racket or that was a safety measure but they're also already about one by one. As they get ready to make this flight against the flight itself we'll take about eleven minutes they'll spend about three minutes at the edge of space. Now shaking hands. As they get ready to board. That capsule. Katie at not sure you can see what's happening right now but. They look like their bats get some sort of briefing what are the steps that you often take. Before you board a space craft like this. Looks like we we lots Katie John I'll pose the same question to you if you can. Well isn't it kind of prepping everybody reminding them of the protocols how how important is that part of the process the forties board a spacecraft like this. 122 very important unfortunately. Handling Apollo program all the way through the manned spacecraft program above national. There were you know but in many many things and had begun you stripped down and all the checklists so long before the close to capsule bush. Here too much more pedestrian type of thing because they're they're walking into an environment that where the boxes aren't comfortable seat by a big window. Yet there are procedures they owned them this is serious stuff in terms of Leah rush the flight to their row to take it may only be eleven minutes but the technology. Is there is an outstanding example of how Ford down on the range solution leash. We can we can push something to the pointed it now becomes almost routine audience even if it's routine. You've got a checklist you've got things you have to do things they need to be reminded of this leases on those that are most comfortable she. And they are in the capsule now door still open but they look like they're getting seated and situated inside. And John I wonder when you do would take off like this as we mentioned this is going to be a very different kind of take op. Then what we saw with that Richard Branson and virgin galactic well you know what they did was they kind of had the rocket attached to a plane the plane took off. And then after a while in flight with the Plame and the rocket took off and detached from the plane and carried on that ways to look at the more. Traditional airplane take off that you know while many of us are used U from just bad normal travel. In this case they're launching from a rocket wasn't something more traditional that we're used to seeing in space travel. In a pilotless. Vehicle in this case so what kind of an effect does that have. On the passengers when you take off in this matter birds verses the way we saw Richard Branson that we just such a basis wave think they're the window there. It looks like they're kind of laying down and recline position as they get ready for take off. Yup which would be logical course because they're going to have experienced civil remedies. Several geez usually police immediately accelerate. Berkeley. The nice part about virgin galactic methodologies they call like an airplane and it's only after the spacecraft is dropped from a mother ship that you get the boost from the the tremendous acceleration should this acceleration will be if Oliver for a smallish it will be very much. Understandable partially shuttle was so it's only made Greece three to find Jesus the F -- maximum mutually treated for bush that we should stand for only a period of time shortly they're well trained for and so they weren't Jewish contribution training. Two to get familiar with English but the thing here is. In this heat difference isn't really shark in terms of the vertical acceleration vs the airplane type of acceleration bush and yet also will work out and were hoping to see today the DC really musician choice in the future between Howell you put a spacecraft him to not only of the situation and into orbit or we're gonna use the airdrop methodology you version of the predominant -- are we gonna go with the Berkeley operation good jury is very much still out. Is one kind of take off more taxing on the body than another as one involved more training than the other for passengers. Well I think vertical acceleration does look you know you've got that you don't ash virgin galactic should situation too because once you rocket motor kicks yen you've got no bit of acceleration fuel through it isn't good news she long enough for just a -- government under shall little bit more match. But I would say that first of all we know so much all bow vertical acceleration rockets. Getting into orbit getting up to 171000 miles an hour which will lobby education to each so horrible situation. But we know what it takes and we know how you body reaction and we know little salute Reza routine at least it became routine during the shuttle. And John where Tennessee history made today several levels but. Two of those are that we're going to see the oldest and youngest people ever to go to space Wally funk is 82 years old. Our wrath did not have never got to make it to space until today and Oliver Damon is just eighteen originally was near supposed to be on display. But the original winner of the lottery. Had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict that hung Bo what got an a scheduling conflict. Keep your from traveling to space but what I wrote was it meant that I'll ever. Got to jump in that person's place and he at eighteen years old is now going to become the youngest person. To travel to space what does it mean to you. What what it means is it is really excellent statement of the reunion show humanity and that. There's going to be able to experienced station only on the slow modem a lot of well hopefully unlimited future launches another lurch pitches in just for a certain age range of highly trained restaurants like our first group.

