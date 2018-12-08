Transcript for Counter-protesting dad shares message at Charlottesville protests

One of things that I've learned is that these white supremacist these Nazis they really believe that. Not only are they right but that most white people agree with them. So it was really important for me as a white person to show up and say no that's wrong. I and in fact most people in your users are not acceptable in the mean streets side. You write your name yep it was important reader bring the little one as well you're my favorites between. Yeah it's really important to us that we raised him to be an anti racist white person to stand up for oppressed minorities. You hear some of the numbers groups on the rise. How do you combat that. I mean is showing up it's a stuff like this and saying you know. Like I said your views that are are not acceptable and mainstream society and you won't be either if you continue to espouse them. So I'd I'd feel like that's one way is to show up for racial justice.

