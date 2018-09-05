Couple lied about cancer child in GoFundMe scam: Police

Martin and Jolene LaFrance, both 35, of Port Byron, New York, were arrested on felony fraud charges and endangering the welfare of a child, said Cayuga County Sheriff David Gould.
05/09/18

