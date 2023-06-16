Couple opens North Carolina’s 1st Black-owned children’s bookstore

ABC News’ Kyra Philips speaks with Victoria Scott-Miller and Duane Miller about their new bookstore, Liberation Station, opening in honor of Juneteenth.

June 16, 2023

