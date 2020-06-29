Couple points guns at protesters headed to St. Louis mayor’s home

More
The couple was caught on video pointing guns toward the crowd as demonstrators marched to demand the mayor’s resignation.
0:31 | 06/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple points guns at protesters headed to St. Louis mayor’s home
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The couple was caught on video pointing guns toward the crowd as demonstrators marched to demand the mayor’s resignation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71511146","title":"Couple points guns at protesters headed to St. Louis mayor’s home","url":"/US/video/couple-points-guns-protesters-headed-st-louis-mayors-71511146"}