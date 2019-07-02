Transcript for Couple rescued after being stranded in snow for 5 days in their Jeep

After a successful night if snow can't beat last Wednesday my apartment Khatami and Carlos Hernandez decided to July 4 or into the Mendocino national forest on the snow covered track. That there were censure quickly took a wrong turn. As her first the car got stuck there was that it. That was Thursday they had no cell service and were expected home its efforts is going till Friday night. When the storm blew win this is thinking that my and Carlos and not stacking and answer blind in for the better part of a week this soft top of the G actually broke off on day two of their trip to Spain to cover the entire back opening. The gene with a TARP in insulated with what their supplies. This was eighteen year old mine is forced time in the snow but she wants an experienced camper issue ration their food and posted the sign at trail head but my Monday afternoon she was worried. So when it came 4 o'clock and there was no one. Coming I started no getting kind of emotional illness like I wanna go home. Thirty minutes later a search party its automobiles and trucks found money at Carlos and her Jeep half buried in the snow. They told them back to safety for their families were waiting. I just say thank you and how grateful both of us are because without them. We wouldn't be here. Mice as if you get lost in the woods and you have shelter stay put so your easier to find. He Larson ABC step in news.

